Govt orders 20 million doses of Pfizer vaccine

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Thursday approved Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine Comirnaty, FDA secretary-general Dr Paisan Dankhum said.

The government has also put in an order for 20 million doses of the vaccine, which the company said will be delivered before the end of the year.

The vaccines are being imported to inoculate 12 to 18-year-olds, as this is the only brand that is effective for this age group.

This is the sixth Covid-19 vaccine to be approved for use in Thailand, after Sinovac, Sinopharm, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson and Sputnik V.

Published : June 24, 2021

By : The Nation

