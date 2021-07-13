TDRI report blames government blunders for worsening Covid situation

The TDRI was critiquing the performance of the Prayut Chan-o-cha government in the middle of its second term with focus on containing the outbreak and vaccine management.

The TDRI said that though Thailand was doing great in controlling the outbreak in the first wave (before December 2020), it had made some glaring blunders subsequently, which was responsible for the current situation.

From around 150th in the world for most number of cases a few months ago, Thailand has fallen to 60th.

“One of the government’s major erroneous decisions was to allow the Songkran holidays in 2021 without proper disease control measures for travellers, despite the third wave having already started in early April. This has led to the infections spreading to all regions of Thailand,” it said in the report.

“The government’s crisis management is also confusing,” it added. “It announced a lockdown in Bangkok on the night of June 26 while a day earlier the government had insisted that there would be no lockdown of the metropolitan areas.”