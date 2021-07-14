Saturday, July 17, 2021

Thailand aims for the stars as draft Space Affairs Act gains Cabinet approval

A Cabinet meeting on Tuesday approved the draft Space Affairs Act, said Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Minister Anek Laothamatas.

“The act aims to promote the country’s space-related technology as well as cooperation and investment among domestic and overseas parties in the space industry that could benefit the country both economically and socially,” he said.

“It will help Thailand catch up with rapidly growing space technology and provide an opportunity for global space institutes to transfer their knowledge and experience to Thai personnel at professional, college and school levels,” Anek added.

Meanwhile, Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency director Pakorn Aphaphan said the Space Affairs Act would prepare Thailand for a “new space economy” that will play an important role in the future.

“The act will not only help boost development of space technology, but will also promote investment and employment in other high-technology industries in the country,” he pointed out.

The draft of the Space Affairs Act will now be sent to the Council of State for approval and then must pass Parliament consideration before it can be enacted.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : THE NATION

