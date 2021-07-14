Saturday, July 17, 2021

28 children, teachers from Khon Kaen nursery cluster discharged

The first batch of 13 youngsters and 15 teachers from a community children’s centre in Khon Kaen’s Srisuk subdistrict returned home on Tuesday after spending 14 days in isolation at Srinagarind Hospital.

The nursery became a cluster on July 1 after 42 people, including 34 children, tested positive for Covid-19.

The hospital said in a Facebook post that the former patients were taken home in an air-conditioned bus and given gifts.

“The children were happy that they could go home,” the post read.

 

As for the rest of the children and teachers still being treated, the hospital said they will soon be discharged if they don’t develop severe symptoms.

Published : July 14, 2021

By : The Nation

