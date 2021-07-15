Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Don’t fall for ‘too good to be true’ visa offers, warns US embassy

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • Don’t fall for ‘too good to be true...

The US embassy along with missions from other countries recently issued a warning about fraudulent visa agencies who make offers that are too good to pass up.

“Don’t think it can’t happen to you! Every day there are visa applicants who fall victim to fraudulent visa agencies. If someone is making you an offer that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the US embassy posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Apart from promising well-paying jobs, some scammers claim that all visa applications submitted through them have a 100-per-cent chance of getting approved. Some of these agencies also overcharge their customers.

Comments on a similar subject were also posted on the Facebook pages of Canada, New Zealand, UK and Australia embassies.

The US embassy has advised victims of these scams to report via [email protected]

Published : July 15, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Guide for foreigners living in or travelling to Thailand

Published : May 28, 2021

Japanese passport the most powerful in a post-pandemic world

Published : April 18, 2021

Suvarnabhumi to go digital next month as AOT works on upgrading six airports

Published : June 28, 2021

Airlines stir doubts among health experts with claims of safe flying

Published : November 25, 2020

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.