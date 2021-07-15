Don’t fall for ‘too good to be true’ visa offers, warns US embassy

“Don’t think it can’t happen to you! Every day there are visa applicants who fall victim to fraudulent visa agencies. If someone is making you an offer that sounds too good to be true, it probably is,” the US embassy posted on its Facebook page on Thursday.

Apart from promising well-paying jobs, some scammers claim that all visa applications submitted through them have a 100-per-cent chance of getting approved. Some of these agencies also overcharge their customers.

Comments on a similar subject were also posted on the Facebook pages of Canada, New Zealand, UK and Australia embassies.

The US embassy has advised victims of these scams to report via [email protected]