Thammasat is out of beds, AstraZeneca vaccine stocks running very low

“Today should have been the day we celebrated our 100th day of operation, but instead we were hit by news of more than 11,000 new patients,” the post said. “So far, 72 of the hospital’s doctors, nurses and supporting staff have contracted Covid-19 and more than 30 others are still in quarantine. All 19 beds in ICU and negative pressure rooms are occupied, while the 32 beds for near-critical patients who require high-flow oxygen therapy are also full.

“We are deeply sorry to say that from tomorrow, the Thammasat Field Hospital will no longer accept new patients or those transferred from other hospitals,” the post read. “Currently we have over 400 patients in our care which has nearly exceeded the capacity of our remaining personnel.

“New patients will have to enter the home isolation programme, which may be the only way of bringing the outbreak in Thailand under control, provided we can procure more vaccines and new infections do not rise beyond the current rate,” the post read.

The hospital also added that its stock of AstraZeneca vaccines, administered at the rate of 2,000 jabs per day, will only last until Friday. There are more than 50,000 people who have registered with the hospital for their jabs from July 24 onwards.