Expats in metropolitan Bangkok invited to book jabs at Bang Sue Grand Station

Foreigners born in or before 1961 and living in Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Prakan and Samut Sakhon were invited to register at https://forms.gle/ULAqvx8eiDoX3v5Q9.

Those who register will be vaccinated at Bang Sue Grand Station’s Central Vaccination Centre, the ministry said. The Bang Sue Station centre is also accepting walk-in registration for same-day vaccination of foreigners aged 75 and over between 9am and 4pm daily, it added. The number of daily walk-in registrations is limited.