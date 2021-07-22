Two Covid-19 patients rally at Govt House to demand treatment

Earlier, the Nonthaburi New Generation Network posted on its Facebook page that at 5pm two Covid-19 patients would show up at Government House to urge the government to save their lives. The network invited the press to witness the activity while suggesting everyone wear proper protection.

Alerted to the post, police deployed 25 officers in PPE suits at the front gate to prepare for the protesters.

The two protesters who claimed to have contracted Covid-19 said they found they were infected after using an antigen rapid test kit on July 15 and have stayed at home since.

“I contacted officials to come pick me up for treatment but not a single hospital has available beds, so I came here to ask the government for help,” one of the protesters said.

“I suspect that I contracted Covid-19 while participating in a rally at Government House last week to oust General Prayut Chan-o-cha,” the protester added.

Public Health Ministry officials arrived at 6.35pm to test the two participants and found that they are in the “green category”, or infected patients with no symptoms as yet. They were subsequently transported to the isolation centre at Wat Intharawihan Temple in Phra Nakhon district.