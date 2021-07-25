Teacher emerges as ray of hope for teens online schooling

The ongoing Covid-19 situation has forced every school in Phitsanulok to provide only online classes to students. However, many students are handicapped as their families are not capable of providing computers or smartphones to their children due to the economic situation.



The family of 14-year-old Ivy is also one of the families unable to provide electronic devices for her to attend online classes, due to lack of income amid the pandemic. But help arrived in the form of Taddao La-ongkaew, a homeroom teacher at Municipal 4 School, Muang Phisanulok district.

Taddao visited Ivy’s house and lent her a laptop, plus THB3,500 cash for the family to pay their rent.

Taddao has also filed documents to request a scholarship from the Equitable Education Fund for Ivy to receive THB2,000 per school semester until graduation.



Ivy told reporters that she was very happy to be able to attend online classes and send in her homework. She intends to graduate from junior high school and study at a technical college to build a career path, so as to provide income for the family.