Ministry arranging return to home province for Covid patients

The move came after 504,241 people wanted to return to their home province via the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration system in July.

Thongchai Keeratihattayakorn, Public Health Ministry deputy permanent secretary, said the returnees may cause the virus to spread as some of them had to rely on public transport.

"So far, 31,175 patients had returned to their province of which 70.37 per cent have mild symptoms," he said.

He explained that once Covid-19 patients contact the NHSO, the ministry's medical staff will organise transport and evaluate patients' symptoms before departure.

"The provincial governor and public health officers will arrange care for patients after arriving at the destination," he said.