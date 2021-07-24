Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the following hotline numbers could be called free of charge: 1330, 1323, 1422, 1442, 1646, 1668, 1669 and 1506.

On Friday, a Facebook user (whose account was not revealed) had posted that his student had called the bed-finding hotline 1669, arranged by the Department of Medical Services, until the phone credit ran out.

“I doubted if it could be true, so I asked mobile service providers. Their answer was 'this line is not toll-free'. It costs THB1.50 per minute. Operator DTAC subtracts the minutes from the package first. The surplus charge will be per minute then. There is no information from other providers yet,” his FB post read.

The post added that the hotline of the National Health Security Office was also not toll-free.