Saturday, July 24, 2021

in-focus

Eight Covid-related hotline numbers made toll free

The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (DES) announced on Saturday that Covid-19-related hotline numbers will be toll-free from Sunday following complaints from netizens.

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the following hotline numbers could be called free of charge: 1330, 1323, 1422, 1442, 1646, 1668, 1669 and 1506.

On Friday, a Facebook user (whose account was not revealed) had posted that his student had called the bed-finding hotline 1669, arranged by the Department of Medical Services, until the phone credit ran out.

“I doubted if it could be true, so I asked mobile service providers. Their answer was 'this line is not toll-free'. It costs THB1.50 per minute. Operator DTAC subtracts the minutes from the package first. The surplus charge will be per minute then. There is no information from other providers yet,” his FB post read.

The post added that the hotline of the National Health Security Office was also not toll-free.

His post was shared widely and later became a trending topic on social media.

Published : July 24, 2021

By : The Nation

