Thursday, July 29, 2021

in-focus

Alcohol spray guns dangerous and ineffective says Thai FDA

Thailand’s Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a statement on Thursday urging people to avoid using alcohol spray guns.

Supatra Boonserm, FDA’s deputy secretary-general, suggested that people only use products that have an FDA stamp.

Products approved by the FDA can be checked at www.fda.moph.go.th under the “product checking” (ตรวจสอบผลิตภัณฑ์) section.

Supatra said droplets sprayed by the gun are too small so their capacity to sterilise surfaces is inadequate. Also, she said, this makes the virus spread more easily and can be dangerous when breathed in, especially for children.

The accompanying UV rays can also cause skin cancer or hurt the eyes if directed at the body.

Published : July 29, 2021

By : The Nation

