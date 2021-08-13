Police net 100 million baht worth of assets in Chiang Mai raids

The authorities are scheduled to provide details in a press conference in Bangkok later on Friday.

In cooperation with the Office of Narcotics Control Board and Department of Special Investigation, police raided three establishments in Chiang Mai’s Muang district. Two were offices set up in a luxury housing estate to run a drug-trafficking network and one was an online gambling business.

Police said the raid on the drug-trafficking ring was conducted after a suspect arrested in an earlier crackdown had provided tips.

Meanwhile, police have collected evidence of money laundering at the online betting establishment and arrested one person. Police said one suspect had escaped and they will track down another two or three persons suspected to be involved in this illicit business.