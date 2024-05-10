Japanese online giant Rakuten to showcase Thai products

The MoU was signed on Friday between the ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Kazunori Takeda, executive vice president of Rakuten Group Inc, at a ceremony in Tokyo.

Phumtham held a meeting with Takeda after the ceremony and later told reporters that the MoU was signed for promoting top-quality Thai products via the TopThai store on the Rakuten platform. He said the Thai commerce counsellor in Tokyo had earlier sought cooperation with Rakuten to promote some 2,000 Thai products on its e-commerce platform.

Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, said Thai products have already proved to be a success in Japan, earning some 204.57 million yen (50 million baht) per year. The most popular Thai products in Japan are spa products, jasmine rice and pet items.