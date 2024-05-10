Japanese online giant Rakuten to showcase Thai products

The MoU was signed on Friday between the ministry’s Department of International Trade Promotion (DITP) and Kazunori Takeda, executive vice president of Rakuten Group Inc, at a ceremony in Tokyo.
Phumtham held a meeting with Takeda after the ceremony and later told reporters that the MoU was signed for promoting top-quality Thai products via the TopThai store on the Rakuten platform. He said the Thai commerce counsellor in Tokyo had earlier sought cooperation with Rakuten to promote some 2,000 Thai products on its e-commerce platform.
Phumtham, who also doubles as deputy PM, said Thai products have already proved to be a success in Japan, earning some 204.57 million yen (50 million baht) per year. The most popular Thai products in Japan are spa products, jasmine rice and pet items.
Rakuten is Japan’s leading e-commerce platform with more than 50 million active users each month, he said, adding that he had urged Takeda to add more Thai products to the platform. Phumtham hopes the TopThai shop will help earn at least 145 million baht per year.
“The TopThai shop on the Rakuten platform will enhance the perception of Thai products in the Japanese market,” he said. “Japanese consumers now have more access to Thai products, thanks to this platform.”
Japan is the 10th country to have a TopThai online store after Amazon in the US, Tmall in China, BigBasket in India, Blibli in Indonesia, PChome in Taiwan, Klangthai in Cambodia, as well as Shopee and Lazada platforms in Malaysia, Singapore and the Philippines.
The quality of products listed in the TopThai stores are vetted by the ministry and include Halal products, future foods and designer products.
The Commerce Ministry said it is planning to take TopThai stores to Europe and the Middle East.