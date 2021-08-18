Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

In addition to a surge in Covid-19 patients, Bangkok has reported an unprecedented number of dengue patients between January 3 and July 3 this year, the Department of Disease Control (DDC) said recently.

So far, 1,043 dengue patients have been found in the capital, with 10 districts reporting nearly half the number, namely Bang Khun Thian, Chom Thong, Bang Khae, Yan Nawa, Din Daeng, Thon Buri, Suan Luang, Lat Krabang, Lat Phrao and Bang Na.

The number of dengue patients nationwide stands at 9,878, with four deaths so far. In addition to Bangkok, the other provinces with the highest infection rates include Ranong, Nakhon Pathom, Mae Hong Son, and Rayong.

DDC had earlier launched an anti-dengue campaign in Bangkok, urging residents to keep their homes and nearby areas clean and eliminate stagnant water sources.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease and usually takes five to eight days to incubate in humans.

The initial symptoms of dengue fever are like those of Covid-19, such as high fever, but other conditions differ.
 
They are:
• High fever, at least 38.5 or up to 40-41° C
• Seizures especially in children with a history of this disease
• Skin rash
• Scurvy
• Red spots on the arm, leg, and body

In comparison, the symptoms of Covid-19 are:
• High fever, at least 37.5 C
• Cough with phlegm and sore throat for four days
• Nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea
• Difficulty breathing
• Pneumonia

Patients with any of these symptoms are advised to visit the doctor immediately.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Mae Sot hospital employs ‘village headmen’ to help deal with Covid-19 caseload

Published : August 18, 2021

TAT estimates 2021 tourist revenue at THB625 bn, most from domestic travel

Published : August 18, 2021

Cabinet okays Communicable Diseases Act draft amendment

Published : August 18, 2021

Man rushes wife to police station over breathing difficulty

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

Mae Sot hospital employs ‘village headmen’ to help deal with Covid-19 caseload

Published : August 18, 2021

TAT estimates 2021 tourist revenue at THB625 bn, most from domestic travel

Published : August 18, 2021

China okays longan shipments from 56 exporters

Published : August 18, 2021

Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.