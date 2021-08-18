Bangkok now struggling with surge in dengue patients

So far, 1,043 dengue patients have been found in the capital, with 10 districts reporting nearly half the number, namely Bang Khun Thian, Chom Thong, Bang Khae, Yan Nawa, Din Daeng, Thon Buri, Suan Luang, Lat Krabang, Lat Phrao and Bang Na.

The number of dengue patients nationwide stands at 9,878, with four deaths so far. In addition to Bangkok, the other provinces with the highest infection rates include Ranong, Nakhon Pathom, Mae Hong Son, and Rayong.

DDC had earlier launched an anti-dengue campaign in Bangkok, urging residents to keep their homes and nearby areas clean and eliminate stagnant water sources.

Dengue fever is a mosquito-borne disease and usually takes five to eight days to incubate in humans.