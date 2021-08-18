Wednesday, August 18, 2021

in-focus

‘Ratsamoms’ join other activists in pushing for protesters’ bail release

  • Home
  • »
  • in-focus
  • »
  • ‘Ratsamoms’ join other activists in...

Pro-democracy activists headed to the district court in Thanyaburi, Pathum Thani on Wednesday morning to submit bail requests for Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak and other Ratsadon members who have picked up Covid-19 in jail.

“Ratsamoms” or mothers of the eight jailed Ratsadon members also joined the rally.

The Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that four protesters had picked up the virus in jail but their condition is fine and they are being given Favipiravir pills for treatment.

The four prisoners, who have been isolated in different areas based on their symptoms, are:
• Sirichai Nathuang in green area
• Promsorn "Fah" Veerathamjaree in green area
• Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak in light-yellow area
• Thanapat Kapeng, discharged but kept in waiting area.

Meanwhile, the other four protesters in jail have tested negative though they are being quarantined and being given Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) and paracetamol.

‘Ratsamoms’ join other activists in pushing for protesters’ bail release The prison has confirmed that the protesters are isolated and nobody can enter their jail cell in line with measures in place to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Published : August 18, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Food deliveryman foots customers’ food bill

Published : August 18, 2021

Five things Phuket Sandbox tourists were impressed with

Published : August 18, 2021

… And poof! It was all gone

Published : August 18, 2021

312 deaths, 20,515 new cases as Thailand’s caseload nears 1 million

Published : August 18, 2021

Latest News

BAB2020 exceeded expectations amid Covid-19, political challenges

Published : August 18, 2021

What happened to Soi Cowboy after a year Covid-19 hit Thailand?

Published : August 18, 2021

American influencer persuade people to get COVID-19 Vaccine

Published : August 18, 2021

Food deliveryman foots customers’ food bill

Published : August 18, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.