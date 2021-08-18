‘Ratsamoms’ join other activists in pushing for protesters’ bail release

“Ratsamoms” or mothers of the eight jailed Ratsadon members also joined the rally.

The Justice Ministry said on Tuesday that four protesters had picked up the virus in jail but their condition is fine and they are being given Favipiravir pills for treatment.

The four prisoners, who have been isolated in different areas based on their symptoms, are:

• Sirichai Nathuang in green area

• Promsorn "Fah" Veerathamjaree in green area

• Parit “Penguin” Chiwarak in light-yellow area

• Thanapat Kapeng, discharged but kept in waiting area.

Meanwhile, the other four protesters in jail have tested negative though they are being quarantined and being given Fah Talai Jone (Andrographis Paniculata) and paracetamol.