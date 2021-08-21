Teacher appeals for help as poor student misses online classes

On Saturday Natthanan Choocheewa, a teacher at Srisuk Wittaya School in Non Sung district, visited her student Rungthiwa Duenklang, 16, at her home, after noting her absence from online classes for several days.

On visiting the student's house, the teacher found out the poor family had only one smartphone for online classes. Her student was forced to miss classes as she needed to share her phone with her younger brother, who too needed the gadget for his online learning.

The teacher revealed that Rungthiwa and her family lived in a shabby cabin, with inadequate electricity from solar cells. Moreover, the girl’s father was jobless due to the Covid-19 crisis in the country.

Those who want to help the girl can donate to the teacher’s bank account 020369496763 in Government Savings Bank.