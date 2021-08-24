Tuesday, August 24, 2021

in-focus

Cabinet approves THB4.1bn for EXIM Bank to support SME loans

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a capital injection of 4.189 billion baht for the Export-Import Bank of Thailand (EXIM Bank), as proposed by the Finance Ministry. The money will be allocated by the Specialised Financial Institution Development Fund (SFIF), said government spokesperson Ratchada Thanadirek.

EXIM Bank can use the money to support SME loans for investment in trading, both domestically and internationally. The Cabinet wants Thai SMEs to invest in three market segments – domestically, in the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) and new-frontier markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Maldives. This strategy accords with the 5-year policy of Specialized Financial Institutions (2021-2025).

Published : August 24, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Thai FDA invites Pfizer to register vaccine for commercial use

Published : August 24, 2021

Thailand strives to elevate tourism industry striken hard by pandemic

Published : August 24, 2021

Police to summon parents of underaged protesters

Published : August 24, 2021

Nakhon Phanom panda teacher delivers lunch to his cubs daily

Published : August 24, 2021

Latest News

Cabinet approves THB4.1bn for EXIM Bank to support SME loans

Published : August 24, 2021

Thai FDA invites Pfizer to register vaccine for commercial use

Published : August 24, 2021

Cabinet agrees to keep VAT at 7% for another 2 years

Published : August 24, 2021

C.P. adjusting to post-pandemic world – focuses on collaborations and overseas expansions

Published : August 24, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.