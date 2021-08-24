Cabinet approves THB4.1bn for EXIM Bank to support SME loans

EXIM Bank can use the money to support SME loans for investment in trading, both domestically and internationally. The Cabinet wants Thai SMEs to invest in three market segments – domestically, in the CLMV (Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Vietnam) and new-frontier markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia and the Maldives. This strategy accords with the 5-year policy of Specialized Financial Institutions (2021-2025).
Published : August 24, 2021
By : The Nation
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021
Published : August 24, 2021