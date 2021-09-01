Curfew could be cut or lifted, says PM

Speaking on the day when Dark Red Zone restrictions were eased to allow restaurants and some shops to reopen, Prayut said Covid-19 infection rates were being monitored closely as authorities mull their next move.



New daily cases dropped for the 16th day in a row on Wednesday, falling to below 15,000.

The PM said the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) will talk to nightlife business owners about lifting more restrictions.

However, he said he was still concerned about people flocking to venues.



Speaking before the second day of the censure debate in Parliament against his government, the PM said lifting or reducing the 9pm-4am curfew was currently under consideration.

“In the meantime, we are monitoring infection rates closely,” he said.

“[Nightlife] associations or entrepreneurs will need to talk with the CCSA before information is passed on to public health and medical officials.”



Asked about the government’s controversial purchase of 8.5 million Lepu antigen test kits (ATK)s, the PM urged the public to trust the Thai Food and Drug Administration (FDA), which has approved the kits. Test kits registered by the FDA are used in many other countries and the main goal is to find the best and the cheapest ATKs, he said.

The 8.5 million Lepu ATKs will be distributed free of charge in the Dark Red Zone, he added.