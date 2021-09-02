Monday, September 13, 2021

Army files complaint against Move Forward MP for allegedly falsifying documents

Representatives of the Second Army Area filed a complaint against Move Forward Party MP Nattacha Boonchaiinsawat at Nakhon Ratchasima police station on Wednesday for allegedly presenting fake documents during a no-confidence debate against Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha.

“During the debate, which started on Monday, Nattacha presented documents titled ‘Royal Thai Army’s Information Operation’, that referred to the Second Army Area but had several suspicious details,” Second Army Area spokesman Maj-General Sawarat Saengphol said.

“The documents which he claimed were issued from March to July 2021 carry the signatures of the Second Army Area commander and sub-commander but they do not match the real signatures of both individuals. Moreover, one of the documents misspelled the commander’s last name,” Sawarat said.

“The documents also listed the wrong ranks and misspelled names of some other officers. These mistakes would not happen if the documents were real as there would be proof-readers to cross-check with the agency issuing the documents,” he pointed out.

Sawarat said the Second Army Area is also investigating photos that Nattacha presented during the debate while claiming them as evidence that the Army had disbursed extra allowances to soldiers during the Covid-19 situation.

“The Second Army Area has never received any such budget from the government as he claimed. We suspect the pictures could have been taken before the Covid-19 outbreak as personnel in the photos were not wearing face masks,” he added.

Published : September 02, 2021

