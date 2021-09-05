550 ethnic groups in Nan given Sinopharm Covid vaccine

View
Deputy director of Nan Hospital Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon said that the Chulabhorn Royal Academy had delivered 10,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to inoculate the elderly, disabled and ethnic groups.
He said the ethnic groups included Tong Luang (Mlabri), Hmong, Mien, Tin, Lua and Muser.
"There were no side-effects after the vaccination," he said.
He thanked Chulabhorn Royal Academy for the vaccine support, adding that the situation in the province had improved.
Published : September 05, 2021
