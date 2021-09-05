Monday, September 13, 2021

in-focus

550 ethnic groups in Nan given Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Public Health officials in Nan province on Saturday administered the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine to 550 ethnic groups living in the area in a bid to create herd immunity.

93

View

Deputy director of Nan Hospital Dr Pongthep Wongwatcharapaiboon said that the Chulabhorn Royal Academy had delivered 10,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines to inoculate the elderly, disabled and ethnic groups.

He said the ethnic groups included Tong Luang (Mlabri), Hmong, Mien, Tin, Lua and Muser.

"There were no side-effects after the vaccination," he said.

Related stories:

550 ethnic groups in Nan given Sinopharm Covid vaccine

He thanked Chulabhorn Royal Academy for the vaccine support, adding that the situation in the province had improved.

550 ethnic groups in Nan given Sinopharm Covid vaccine

Published : September 05, 2021

Related News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Covid-19 jabs: the key to reopening Thailand safely

Published : September 13, 2021

Latest News

Most pregnant women not vaccinated despite 2% fatality rate

Published : September 13, 2021

Funerals biggest cause of cluster infections in many provinces

Published : September 13, 2021

Army of state welfare cardholders set to swell amid Covid misery

Published : September 13, 2021

Students to get first Pfizer jab before schools reopen in November

Published : September 13, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.