Asean figures improve as Vietnam sees sharp decrease in new Covid cases

Southeast Asia saw a decrease in new Covid-19 cases and related deaths on Saturday, collated data showed.

Asean countries reported 76,029 infections and 1,781 deaths on Saturday, lower than 81,459 and 1,809 respectively on Friday.

Vietnam saw a sharp reduction in new cases, by 37 per cent, to 9,521 on Saturday from 14,922 on Friday. Deaths were also lower at 317 from 338 the previous day.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is currently filing for bankruptcy in a US court to cut debt and restructure the company as the aviation industry has been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, it was reported.

The bankruptcy filing will enable the company to cut debt by at least US$2 billion (THB64.96 billion) and receive $655 million (THB21.27 billion) as capital.

PAL will reduce the fleet size by 25 per cent and commence negotiations to reduce rental fees.

Meanwhile, a cargo flight carrying 2.5 million doses of Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine from China will land at Phnom Penh International Airport in Cambodia on Sunday morning.

Cambodia's Ministry of Health said of the total doses, 500,000 were donated by Sinovac Biotech.

Cambodia plans to vaccinate 12 million people, or 75 per cent of the total population, by the end of this year.

Published : September 05, 2021

