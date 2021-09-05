Asean figures improve as Vietnam sees sharp decrease in new Covid cases

Asean countries reported 76,029 infections and 1,781 deaths on Saturday, lower than 81,459 and 1,809 respectively on Friday.

Vietnam saw a sharp reduction in new cases, by 37 per cent, to 9,521 on Saturday from 14,922 on Friday. Deaths were also lower at 317 from 338 the previous day.

Philippine Airlines (PAL) is currently filing for bankruptcy in a US court to cut debt and restructure the company as the aviation industry has been severely affected by the Covid-19 crisis, it was reported.

The bankruptcy filing will enable the company to cut debt by at least US$2 billion (THB64.96 billion) and receive $655 million (THB21.27 billion) as capital.

PAL will reduce the fleet size by 25 per cent and commence negotiations to reduce rental fees.