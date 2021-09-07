Investments in EEC expected to help economy grow 5 per cent

Kanit was speaking at a virtual seminar “EEC Future: Private Investment in Infrastructure”, hosted by Krungthep Turakij newspaper.

“Despite the Covid-19 situation, the EEC area is attracting investments continually,” said Kanit.

“The Board of Investment [BoI] reported that in the first six months of 2021, the EEC attracted Bt126.6 billion in investment, or 33 per cent of the country’s total investment value.”

The EEC committee estimates that total investment in the EEC throughout the year could reach Bt300 billion.

“When the EEC development plan was drafted in 2017, to be executed until 2022, it was estimated that the EEC would generate up to Bt1.7 trillion in total investment value,” said Kanit.

“So far, over Bt1.6 trillion investment has been achieved, which means we could hit the target sooner than expected.”

