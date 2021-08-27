Labour Ministry moves to create more jobs in EEC

This move came after the National Economic and Social Development Council indicated that unemployment in the country has risen due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he had instructed the Department of Employment to conduct a survey on employers’ demand for workers.

“According to the survey, there are 31,556 jobs available in the three EEC provinces – Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao,” he said.

“Workers are being sought in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale, automotive engineering, medical supplies, health and logistics industries as well as in government agencies.”