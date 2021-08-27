Friday, August 27, 2021

business

Labour Ministry moves to create more jobs in EEC

The Labour Ministry is speeding up efforts to create almost 400,000 jobs in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) to help those affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

This move came after the National Economic and Social Development Council indicated that unemployment in the country has risen due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin said he had instructed the Department of Employment to conduct a survey on employers’ demand for workers.

“According to the survey, there are 31,556 jobs available in the three EEC provinces – Rayong, Chonburi and Chachoengsao,” he said.

“Workers are being sought in the manufacturing, retail and wholesale, automotive engineering, medical supplies, health and logistics industries as well as in government agencies.”

The minister added that he expects the number of available positions in the EEC to rise to 400,000 in the next five years.

“Companies with a high demand for workers include Big C Supercentre, Panus Poultry Group, Italian-Thai Development, Seafco, CH Karnchang and Minor International,” Suchart added.

Meanwhile, Department of Employment director-general Pairoj Chotikasathien said people seeking employment can register on the Smart Job Centre or Thai Mee Ngan Tham (Thais have jobs) websites.

“The department has also launched campaigns to support the self-employed and boost the skills of all Thai citizens,” he said.

Published : August 27, 2021

Related News

SET rises for 6th straight day as Covid controls eased

Published : August 27, 2021

Thailand’s battery-electric railway plans shunt forward

Published : August 27, 2021

Laem Chabang, Xiamen ports to link up

Published : August 27, 2021

Ajinomoto delivers Company Products to support Healthcare workers to fight against COVID-19

Published : August 27, 2021

Latest News

SET rises for 6th straight day as Covid controls eased

Published : August 27, 2021

Thailand’s battery-electric railway plans shunt forward

Published : August 27, 2021

Restaurants, air routes allowed to reopen from Sep 1, curfew eased

Published : August 27, 2021

Explosions in Kabul kill 90 Afghans, 13 U.S. servicemen

Published : August 27, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.