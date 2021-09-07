Monday, September 13, 2021

SAO elections set for Nov-Dec but no dates for Bangkok governor poll

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved elections for Subdistrict Administrative Organisations (SAOs), to run from November 28 to December 12.

Guidelines to make the SAO elections Covid-safe will be announced in October.

However, a Cabinet decision on the dates for governor elections in Bangkok and Pattaya is still pending.

The Cabinet gave the green light for the Interior Ministry to prepare a budget for the SAO elections and assigned the Election Commission to issue regulations for the polls.

Published : September 07, 2021

