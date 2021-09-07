SAO elections set for Nov-Dec but no dates for Bangkok governor poll

View
Guidelines to make the SAO elections Covid-safe will be announced in October.
However, a Cabinet decision on the dates for governor elections in Bangkok and Pattaya is still pending.
The Cabinet gave the green light for the Interior Ministry to prepare a budget for the SAO elections and assigned the Election Commission to issue regulations for the polls.
Published : September 07, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021
Published : September 13, 2021