Foreign Ministry denies being lax in procuring jabs from other countries

"The ministry has used various channels, such as vaccine swaps, accepting donations and negotiating on vaccine research and development," said ministry spokesperson Tanee Sangrat.

He gave the example of Thailand's recent vaccine swap with Singapore, similar to the deal done earlier with Bhutan.

"Singapore was willing to deliver 120,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in return for Thailand's donation of RT-PCR test kits at the beginning of Covid-19 crisis," he explained. "However, we decided to do the vaccine swap with Singapore as we believe that every country should help together [to overcome the crisis]."