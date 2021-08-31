Thailand making vaccine deals with partner countries to combat Covid-19, says Foreign Ministry

“The ministry has been strengthening ties with the US, China, Japan, India, the European Union, the United Kingdom and Russia, who in turn have been providing Covid-19 vaccines and other necessities to help us combat the pandemic,” he said.

Tanee added that China has donated more than 7.5 million doses of the Sinovac vaccine to Thailand and has helped facilitate the purchase and timely delivery of more Sinovac and Sinopharm doses.

Japan gave 1.05 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine in early July, while the US donated 1.5 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine on July 30. The US has promised another 1 million Pfizer doses plus a $5 million (161.7 million baht) cash donation to Thailand’s Covid-19 fund.