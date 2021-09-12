Monday, September 13, 2021

No ban on taking photos in Hua Lamphong station: SRT

There is no prohibition on taking pictures in Hua Lamphong Railway Station, the public relations centre of the State Railway of Thailand clarified via Facebook, but urged people to check for appropriateness and safety.

The response came after a Tik Tok user released a video clip claiming that the authorities did not allow people to take pictures inside the Hua Lamphong train station without official permission.

Those who are interested in doing a photoshoot with a model inside the station must seek permission as there were many instances where photographs were inappropriate or obscene, the SRT said.

If photographers enter or shoot in a potentially dangerous area, security personnel will warn or prohibit them, the SRT said.

Published : September 12, 2021

