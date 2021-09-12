No ban on taking photos in Hua Lamphong station: SRT

View
The response came after a Tik Tok user released a video clip claiming that the authorities did not allow people to take pictures inside the Hua Lamphong train station without official permission.
Those who are interested in doing a photoshoot with a model inside the station must seek permission as there were many instances where photographs were inappropriate or obscene, the SRT said.
If photographers enter or shoot in a potentially dangerous area, security personnel will warn or prohibit them, the SRT said.
Published : September 12, 2021
