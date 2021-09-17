Friday, September 17, 2021

in-focus

Japanese man jumps to his death in Bangkok after catching Covid

A Japanese man who apparently jumped to his death from his 11th floor condominium in Bangkok on Thursday had contracted Covid-19, police said on Friday.

Officers from Klong Tan police station were alerted of the suspected suicide at a 17-storey condominium located in Soi Ekamai 12 in Watthana district at 1am of Friday.

They found the body of Yuki (last name withheld), a 35-year-old Japanese national, lying in the front garden. The dead man’s right arm was broken and the torso was distorted from the impact. The body tested positive for coronavirus via a swab test.

Initial investigation revealed the deceased lived alone in a room on the 11th floor. The room was locked from the inside.

Neighbours speculated that he may have committed suicide after finding out that he was infected.

The body was taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.

 

Related Stories

Seventh grader in Ubon Ratchathani found hanged after leaving suicide voice clip

South Korean found hanging in Chiang Mai rental property

Depression drives Khon Kaen student to her death

Published : September 17, 2021

Related News

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Plan to reopen Bangkok on Oct 1 not yet approved: CCSA

Published : September 17, 2021

Giant Bangkok drainage tunnel almost 90% complete

Published : September 17, 2021

Latest News

Blackpink’s Lisa making big plans for Buri Ram

Published : September 17, 2021

Message of encouragement for students quarantined in school

Published : September 17, 2021

SET Index suffers end-of-week dip after two days of gains

Published : September 17, 2021

Dumped industrial chemicals poison Lopburi water supply

Published : September 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.