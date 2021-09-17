Japanese man jumps to his death in Bangkok after catching Covid

Officers from Klong Tan police station were alerted of the suspected suicide at a 17-storey condominium located in Soi Ekamai 12 in Watthana district at 1am of Friday.

They found the body of Yuki (last name withheld), a 35-year-old Japanese national, lying in the front garden. The dead man’s right arm was broken and the torso was distorted from the impact. The body tested positive for coronavirus via a swab test.

Initial investigation revealed the deceased lived alone in a room on the 11th floor. The room was locked from the inside.

Neighbours speculated that he may have committed suicide after finding out that he was infected.

The body was taken to Chulalongkorn Hospital for an autopsy.

