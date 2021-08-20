Depression drives Khon Kaen student to her death

Her corpse was found below Thepsuda Bridge on Friday morning. Police checked the car she had parked on the bridge before taking the plunge and found documents that identified her as Naruenat Nabamrung.

Officials say based on investigation and CCTV evidence it appears the student took her own life.

Naruenat’s family told the press that she studied at a local university and had been suffering from depression. They also said she liked visiting the Thepsuda Bridge often.