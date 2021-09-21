Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Thai kids can get either Pfizer or inactivated vaccine, says govt

The authorities said on Monday that parents can opt for their children to receive an inactivated Covid-19 jab instead of the mRNA Pfizer vaccine.

Deputy government spokesperson Trisulee Trisaranakul said children are scheduled to get a Pfizer jab in the first phase and inactivated vaccines in later phases. However, she said, parents can opt for their children to get an inactivated vaccine in the first phase if they want.

The government aims to have 4.5 million students aged 12 to 17 inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine if permitted by parents.

Trisulee pointed out that the jab cannot provide full immunity against the virus but can prevent serious illness and death. People are advised to continue following public health measures despite receiving both shots.

She added that students don't need to be vaccinated before schools reopen, but it is advised for safety reasons.

Many netizens agree that parents should be able to choose vaccines for their children especially after a few children, mostly boys, reportedly developed heart inflammation after getting a Pfizer jab.

Surveys, however, show that many adults prefer getting a Pfizer jab instead of AstraZeneca or Sinovac.

Published : September 21, 2021

Nation Thailnad
