Monday, September 13, 2021

4.5 million adolescents to get Pfizer vaccine from October

The Ministry of Public Health has approved the Pfizer vaccine for those aged between 12 to 18.

Public Health Minister Trinuch Thienthong revealed on Friday that a meeting of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration approved vaccination for 4.5 million adolescents with the Pfizer vaccine.

The inoculation will start in October in 29 "dark red" provinces.

Students who volunteer to get the Pfizer vaccine will need consent from their parents.

The ministry will educate the adolscents about the vaccine next week. After that, the ministry will seek the consent of parents for vaccination. Schools will make a list and send it to provincial education offices. Provincial education offices will meet with provincial health offices to summarise the vaccination plan.

The target is to vaccinate from October onwards, to open the second semester of the 2021 academic year in November.

Published : September 11, 2021

Nation Thailnad
