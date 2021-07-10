Phuket schools, colleges closed as Thailand hits record 9,326 Covid cases

According to the order issued on Friday, all schools, tuition centres and universities will be closed from July 12 to 23.
The instititions are required to provide online courses for students during this period.
On Saturday, Thailand logged a new high of both daily cases and deaths at 9,326 and 91 respectively.
Published : July 10, 2021
By : The Nation
