Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Phuket schools, colleges closed as Thailand hits record 9,326 Covid cases

Authorities in Phuket have decide to close all schools in the province, due to the aggravating Covid-19 situation in the capital and other worrying areas of the country.

According to the order issued on Friday, all schools, tuition centres and universities will be closed from July 12 to 23.

The instititions are required to provide online courses for students during this period.

On Saturday, Thailand logged a new high of both daily cases and deaths at 9,326 and 91 respectively.

Published : July 10, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Foreign Ministry denies tardiness in issuing COE to Phuket-bound tourists

Published : July 09, 2021

Minister Varawut undergoes self-quarantine after passenger tests positive for Covid-19

Published : July 08, 2021

Phuket Sandbox gets its first Covid case

Published : July 07, 2021

PM Prayut self-isolating after selfie with Covid-positive business leader

Published : July 05, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.