Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Minister Varawut undergoes self-quarantine after passenger tests positive for Covid-19

Natural Resources and Environment Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and permanent secretary Jatuporn Burutphat are presently undergoing self-quarantine after a passenger on their flight returning from Phuket tested positive for Covid-19.

“Last month Minister Varawut Silpa-archa and permanent secretary Jatuporn Burutphat visited Phuket to inspect the province’s readiness to reopen to foreign tourists under the Phuket Sandbox program,” ministry spokesman Pinsak Surassawadee said on Wednesday.

“Both took a Thai Vietjet Air Flight VZ314 back to Bangkok on June 25. The ministry was informed on June 30 that one passenger on the same flight had tested positive for Covid-19.”

Pinsak said Varawut, Jatuporn and accompanying officials received a test on June 30 and the result came back negative. They took a test again on July 6 after news that the president of Surin’s Chamber of Commerce tested positive for Covid-19 after taking a photo with Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha in Phuket, which prompted the premier to go into quarantine when he returned to Bangkok. The results of the second test also came back negative for all ministry officials.

“[However] the minister and permanent secretary have been in self-quarantine since they returned from Phuket and will remain in quarantine for 14 days,” Pinsak said. “They have cancelled all their outdoor activities scheduled in July but can still participate in ministry meetings via video conference,” he added.

Published : July 08, 2021

By : THE NATION

