Phuket Sandbox gets its first Covid case

Phuket authorities reported on Wednesday that he was one of the 2,113 people who have landed on the island since July 1. He tested positive upon arrival and was taken to a local hospital. The authorities did not reveal the traveller's date of arrival but said others on the same flight were put under quarantine.

As per the sandbox scheme, tourists who can verify they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and test negative can fly into Phuket and move around freely in the province without having to quarantine.

After 14 days in Phuket and if they still test negative, the tourists can then travel elsewhere in Thailand.