PM Prayut self-isolating after selfie with Covid-positive business leader

Prayut was pictured in a selfie posted by Veerasak Pisanuwong, president of Surin’s Chamber of Commerce, at the Phuket “sandbox” opening ceremony on July 1.
Veerasak announced on Sunday that he took a swab test at Surin Hospital in the morning and the result came back positive at 4.30pm.
He was then admitted to the hospital for treatment.
Government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said on Monday that Prayut will continue to perform his duties from home and monitor the Covid-19 situation closely.
"The prime minister also asked citizens to strictly adhere to DMHTT practices, namely distancing, mask-wearing, hand washing, testing and ThaiChana check-in, even if they have been vaccinated," he said.
Published : July 05, 2021
By : The Nation
