Every Phuket Sandbox arrival in first 3 days found to be Covid free: TAT

Foreign tourists are allowed to visit Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, provided they can verify they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and have tested negative. Tourists arriving under the scheme are not required to go into 14-days of mandatory isolation and can move around the province freely.

After spending 14 days in Phuket, tourists can travel to other parts of Thailand if they test negative again.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said hotels in the province have received more than 90,000 bookings for the third quarter of this year.