Saturday, July 17, 2021

in-focus

Every Phuket Sandbox arrival in first 3 days found to be Covid free: TAT

None of the 1,271 foreigners arriving in Phuket between July 1 and 3 have tested positive for Covid-19, the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reported on Monday.

Foreign tourists are allowed to visit Thailand under the Phuket Sandbox scheme, provided they can verify they are fully inoculated against Covid-19 and have tested negative. Tourists arriving under the scheme are not required to go into 14-days of mandatory isolation and can move around the province freely.

After spending 14 days in Phuket, tourists can travel to other parts of Thailand if they test negative again.

TAT governor Yuthasak Supasorn said hotels in the province have received more than 90,000 bookings for the third quarter of this year.

Published : July 05, 2021

By : The Nation

Related News

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

How locals in Kalasin are helping a hospital overcome bed shortage

Published : July 17, 2021

Latest News

Thai director wins award from Cannes

Published : July 17, 2021

Germany places Thailand on its Covid-risk list

Published : July 17, 2021

Navy defends its proposal to buy two more submarines

Published : July 17, 2021

Khon Kaen couple tie the knot after three false starts due to Covid-19

Published : July 17, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

ONLINE ADVERTISING
Please contact:
Nutwara Seangwarin
Email: [email protected]
Chalengpot Boonsue
Email: [email protected]
ฝ่ายขาย: 02-3383333

Category
    Partner

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.