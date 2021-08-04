Wednesday, August 04, 2021

Cabinet okays THB32 billion aid for schools, students

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a budget of THB32 billion to support educational expenses of schools and students during the first semester of academic year 2021 amid the Covid-19 crisis, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said.

“The Education Ministry will receive THB22 billion while the Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation Ministry will receive THB10 billion,” he said.

Here are some details of the educational subsidy:

1. Tuition fees will be reduced for the first semester of 2021 for schools under the Education Ministry, which have approximately 10.95 million students, at THB2,000 per student.

2. Supporting schools that have classrooms will receive THB10,000 each. Approximately 30,879 public schools and 4,008 private schools will be eligible for this subsidy.

3. Tuition fees and other expenses of students at the university level will be reduced under the budget of THB10 billion. Some 1.78 million students will be eligible for this subsidy – 1.45 million from public universities, 285,000 at private universities and 44,544 from other institutes under the Higher Education Ministry.

4. Other education-related aid include scholarships, extension of repayment deadlines for student loans, reduction of dormitory fees, and providing employment to students so they can earn extra income.

“The measures aim to help students, parents and education institutes that have been affected by the Covid-19 crisis and the lockdown measures as well as to make sure that students continue to receive quality education despite the pandemic,” Anucha said.

Published : August 04, 2021

By : THE NATION

