The mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation

However, Chulalongkorn University virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan cautions that mRNA vaccine can cause the rare side effect of heart inflammation (myocarditis/pericarditis) in children, citing a US study (https://www.nationthailand.com/life/40005961).

US research indicates boys aged 12 to 15 are four times more likely to develop mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis than be hospitalised with Covid-19.

What are mRNA vaccines?

These vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct the body’s cells to make the Covid virus protein spike, which then triggers an immune response.