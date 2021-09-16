Thursday, September 16, 2021

life

The mRNA vaccines and heart inflammation

Starting in October, children aged 12 and up will get Pfizer jabs with consent from parents.

However, Chulalongkorn University virologist Dr Yong Poovorawan cautions that mRNA vaccine can cause the rare side effect of heart inflammation (myocarditis/pericarditis) in children, citing a US study (https://www.nationthailand.com/life/40005961).

US research indicates boys aged 12 to 15 are four times more likely to develop mRNA vaccine-related myocarditis than be hospitalised with Covid-19.

What are mRNA vaccines?

These vaccines use messenger RNA (mRNA) to instruct the body’s cells to make the Covid virus protein spike, which then triggers an immune response.

This type of vaccine stimulates a high degree of immunity.

There are currently two mRNA vaccines: Pfizer and Moderna.

People with a history of myocarditis or pericarditis are advised to visit a doctor before getting an mRNA jab.
 

