More international trips expected during May Day holiday

According to the airport, Beijing Daxing is expected to see 661,700 passenger trips from Wednesday to May 5, an average of 132,300 trips per day. A total of 4,364 flights will be scheduled to depart and arrive at the airport, an average of 872 every day.
The peak day is expected to fall on Wednesday, with 928 flights scheduled to transport 158,900 passenger trips.
During the holiday, it is expected that the daily inbound and outbound passenger volume at Daxing Airport will exceed 14,000 trips, according to Li Xin from the immigration and border control checkpoint at the airport.
International routes to neighbouring countries and regions will be popular during the holiday, according to Pan Xiaofang from the civil aviation department of the airport.
According to the airport, countries such as the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, and Vietnam are set to become popular destinations during the holiday.
Luo Wangshu
China Daily
Asia News Network