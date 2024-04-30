The shining jewels in Phang Nga’s crown

Located at the centre of the nine islets - Similan means 9 in Malay - Ko Miang is especially famous for its white sandy beach and crystal clear waters and is a perfect spot to snorkel.

Ko Miang has two beaches: Nah Beach is a paradise for snorkellers thanks to the clear and shallow water that allows visitors to admire coral reefs and aquatic wildlife. The beach’s clean, white sand is also perfect for relaxing and sunbathing.

Lek Beach, located to the east, features a 300-metre-plus nature trail passing through a tropical rainforest. Here visitors will have a chance to see the hairy leg mountain crab (Cardisoma carnifex), an iconic terrestrial crab found only in coastal areas of certain islands in Africa and the Indo-Pacific region.

The Lan Kha Luang scenic point overlooking Lek Beach offers a panoramic view of Ko Miang as well as the rest of the Similan Islands. It is also home to the Cardisoma carnifex fern, known locally as kha Luang fern, a tropical plant with long, crinkled leaves similar to the banana leaf.

Ko Miang’s sandy beach, exotic plants and aquatic wildlife await you in the heart of Similan Islands.

