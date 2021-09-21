Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Monsoon mayhem leaves homes in 16 provinces underwater

Sixteen provinces have been hit by flash floods caused by heavy monsoon rain that has lashed Thailand since last week, the Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation reported on Tuesday.

The floods affected 15,631 households in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Flooding has receded in 10 provinces but is still high in Phichit (7 districts), Chaiyaphum (5 districts), Nakhon Ratchasima (3 districts), Si Sa Ket (2 districts), Sa Kaeo (2 districts) and Ayutthaya (3 districts).

The department said it was coordinating with local administrative offices, the Army and related agencies to deliver aid to victims. It will also dispatch officials to estimate damage in each community and submit reports to the Finance Ministry to disburse compensation.

The department’s flood-disaster hotline can be reached by dialling 1784 or via the Line ID @1784DDPM.

 

Deputy Prime Minister Gen Prawit Wongsuwan, who chairs the National Water Command, said he will visit the Bang Ban Water Facility in Ayutthaya on Wednesday to supervise the draining of floodwater from residential areas and delivery of aid to victims. The facility combats overflows and flash floods in Ayutthaya and the lower part of Chao Phraya River basin.

Nation Thailnad
