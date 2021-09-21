Monsoon mayhem leaves homes in 16 provinces underwater

The floods affected 15,631 households in Chiang Mai, Lampang, Tak, Sukhothai, Phetchabun, Phichit, Kamphaeng Phet, Chaiyaphum, Loei, Nakhon Ratchasima, Si Sa Ket, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chanthaburi, Ayutthaya and Nakhon Si Thammarat.

Flooding has receded in 10 provinces but is still high in Phichit (7 districts), Chaiyaphum (5 districts), Nakhon Ratchasima (3 districts), Si Sa Ket (2 districts), Sa Kaeo (2 districts) and Ayutthaya (3 districts).

The department said it was coordinating with local administrative offices, the Army and related agencies to deliver aid to victims. It will also dispatch officials to estimate damage in each community and submit reports to the Finance Ministry to disburse compensation.

The department’s flood-disaster hotline can be reached by dialling 1784 or via the Line ID @1784DDPM.

