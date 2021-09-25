Sat, September 25, 2021

in-focus

Over 4,000 people defrauded by online ponzi scheme

A ponzi scheme through an online application has defrauded over 4,000 people and their losses could amount to over Bt1 billion, the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau (CCIB) revealed recently.

More than 4,000 victims have reported the alleged “Nas App” fraud.

Victims first reported the fraud to the CCIB on September 4.

The app allegedly tricked victims into investing in a Ponzi scheme.

The “Nas App” claimed to be a middleman for trading stocks, gold and bitcoin. The CCIB initially expected that more than 10,000 victims could have suffered total losses of 6 billion baht.

Related News

Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

Former Olympic boxing legend Manus hit with lottery fraud charge

‘Mastermind’ behind online vaccine scam arrested in Saraburi

 

CCIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Kornchai Klayklueng revealed that the first 20 victims who reported the alleged fraud had lost 9 million baht in total.

The CCIB created a QR code for other victims to report the case. The agency said 4,282 victims who had suffered total damage of 590 million baht had reported the case so far.

Kornchai said that the company was registered by a 23-year-old man named Pakawat (surname was not revealed). The “Nas App” case could be as big as the “Forex 3d” case.

Kornchai added that the CCIB had contacted the Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate the money trail.
 

 

Over 4,000 people defrauded by online ponzi scheme

Published : September 25, 2021

Related News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Long-neck Karen in Mae Hong Son vaccinated against Covid

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Brydes whale population up by 10 since 2020

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Latest News

Thailand will get 1 million doses of vaccine soon, says US Embassy

Published : Sep 25, 2021

List of students opting for Pfizer vaccine to be ready on Sunday

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Thailand hosts return of Asian Men’s and Women’s Club Volleyball Championships

Published : Sep 25, 2021

On journey home, Meng says "without strong motherland, no freedom today"

Published : Sep 25, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.