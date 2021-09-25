Over 4,000 people defrauded by online ponzi scheme

Related News

CCIB commissioner Pol Lt-General Kornchai Klayklueng revealed that the first 20 victims who reported the alleged fraud had lost 9 million baht in total.

The CCIB created a QR code for other victims to report the case. The agency said 4,282 victims who had suffered total damage of 590 million baht had reported the case so far.

Kornchai said that the company was registered by a 23-year-old man named Pakawat (surname was not revealed). The “Nas App” case could be as big as the “Forex 3d” case.

Kornchai added that the CCIB had contacted the Department of Special Investigation and the Anti-Money Laundering Office to investigate the money trail.

