Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

The academy’s deputy secretary-general Wanlop Yutithamdamrong said the group had created fake CRA Line and Facebook accounts to dupe people into paying for their alternative Covid-19 shot. The group insisted all transfers be made via PromptPay, which is not used by the actual CRA.

Wanlop said the fraudsters had stolen a list of people who had been vaccinated by hacking into a hospital’s system. The hospital, which is part of the CRA vaccination campaign, filed a complaint when it learned of the hacking. The list was displayed on the group’s fake Facebook page to add credibility.

Wanlop said he had filed a complaint at the Thung Song Hong Police Station before calling on DSI to consider taking on the case, especially since it affects a lot of people and involves millions of baht.

DSI director-general Pol Lt-Colonel Korrawat Panprapakorn said DSI will look into the case and take it on if it meets the criteria.