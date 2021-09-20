Monday, September 20, 2021

in-focus

Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

The Department of Special Investigation on Monday morning learned about a group of fraudsters that has tricked people out of millions by posing as the Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA).

The academy’s deputy secretary-general Wanlop Yutithamdamrong said the group had created fake CRA Line and Facebook accounts to dupe people into paying for their alternative Covid-19 shot. The group insisted all transfers be made via PromptPay, which is not used by the actual CRA.

Wanlop said the fraudsters had stolen a list of people who had been vaccinated by hacking into a hospital’s system. The hospital, which is part of the CRA vaccination campaign, filed a complaint when it learned of the hacking. The list was displayed on the group’s fake Facebook page to add credibility.

Wanlop said he had filed a complaint at the Thung Song Hong Police Station before calling on DSI to consider taking on the case, especially since it affects a lot of people and involves millions of baht.

DSI director-general Pol Lt-Colonel Korrawat Panprapakorn said DSI will look into the case and take it on if it meets the criteria.

Related News

Chulabhorn Royal Academy signs agreement with Zuellig Pharma to purchase eight million doses of COVID-19 Vaccine Moderna

Chulabhorn Royal Academy to import, sell Covid-19 vaccine

Chulabhorn Royal Academy to halt first jabs, citing lack of vaccine from govt

Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

Fake Chulabhorn Royal Academy makes millions by offering Covid-19 shots

Published : September 20, 2021

Related News

Bloodbath in Phatthalung as jealous husband attacks rival

Published : September 20, 2021

New cigarette tax set to drive up price by 6-8 baht per pack

Published : September 20, 2021

Chiang Mai launches vaccine drive ahead of Oct 1 reopening

Published : September 20, 2021

Top ministry official sacked for embezzling relief funds

Published : September 20, 2021

Latest News

Bloodbath in Phatthalung as jealous husband attacks rival

Published : September 20, 2021

New cigarette tax set to drive up price by 6-8 baht per pack

Published : September 20, 2021

XSpring Digital is delighted to see SiriHub Token attract strong attention A big wave of investors

Published : September 20, 2021

Petchdam Petchyindee Academy to Taiki Naito: ‘I don’t think his punches and kicks are as good as mine’

Published : September 20, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.