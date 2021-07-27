Former Olympic boxing legend Manus hit with lottery fraud charge

On Tuesday, the former boxer and his lawyer visited Don Muang police station to acknowledge an allegation of fraud. The former Olympian did not reveal any details about the case to press.
The complainant, Anon Pinitkul, said Manus had offered to sell him a batch of lottery tickets received from another Olympic boxing legend, Somrak Kamsing. Somrak won Thailand’s first Olympic gold medal, in 1996, while Manus won gold eight years later at the Athens Games.
Anon said paid for batches of three lottery tickets from Manus. He said he paid a total of 1.452 million baht and received the first lottery batch but not the second and third.
Manus claimed he had also been cheated, so could not return the money, said Anon.
The complainant said he went to the police after Manus wrote three cheques to refund the money but all of them bounced.
Another alleged victim, Eakthai Jiratrakul, said he paid 632,000 baht to Manus but only got 172,000 baht back.
Manus was charged with fraud before being released on condition he cooperates with the investigation.
Published : July 27, 2021
By : The Nation
