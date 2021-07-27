Former Olympic boxing legend Manus hit with lottery fraud charge

On Tuesday, the former boxer and his lawyer visited Don Muang police station to acknowledge an allegation of fraud. The former Olympian did not reveal any details about the case to press.

The complainant, Anon Pinitkul, said Manus had offered to sell him a batch of lottery tickets received from another Olympic boxing legend, Somrak Kamsing. Somrak won Thailand’s first Olympic gold medal, in 1996, while Manus won gold eight years later at the Athens Games.

Anon said paid for batches of three lottery tickets from Manus. He said he paid a total of 1.452 million baht and received the first lottery batch but not the second and third.

Manus claimed he had also been cheated, so could not return the money, said Anon.