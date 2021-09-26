SRT to pursue civil, criminal cases over theft of Dark Red Line cables

The alleged cable thief, Annop Khampromma, 31, reportedly cut and stole cables eight times. The value of the damage is under appraisal.

SRT Governor Nirut Maneephan revealed he had filed a complaint at Pratunam Police Station after being informed of the theft by the chief of Rangsit Railway Station.

Cable cutting does not affect the safety of train services, but it may lead to slower service on the Red Line.

The SRT governor has instructed relevant agencies to clear weeds along the fence to facilitate thorough surveillance and to prevent further crime.

Nirut said he had ordered the follow-up and prosecution of the perpetrators to the full extent of the law, with both civil and criminal cases to claim damages. The case is a civil offence related to a criminal case. In addition, charges of trespassing, causing risk in operation of the service and damaging government property will be pressed.