BMA starts inoculation of students with Pfizer vaccine

Deputy Government Spokesperson, Ratchada Thanadirek, said that the government is preparing to inoculate more than 4.5 million students aged 12-18 years with the Pfizer vaccine.

In a pilot project undertaken by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), 2,295 students/youths in the risk group of seven diseases were given the Pfizer vaccine at the Faculty of Medicine Vajira Hospital, Nawamintrathirat University.

They included 1,681 who received the first dose and 614 received the second dose. No side-effects were reported.

More than 5,000 students have registered for vaccination.

Currently, the Ministry of Education is surveying the number of students with parents’ consent before opening vaccine units in the area of the educational institutions in each province.