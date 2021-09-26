Wild bull dies in Khao Yai park, possibly from electric shock

The 800-kilogram male bull, about 10 years old, was found lying dead at the base of an electric pole on the side of the road going down from Khao Sam Tone in Nadi district, Prachin Buri province.

The bull lived in Khao Yai National Park and had likely come out to find food in the area.

According to preliminary investigations, the cause of death was probably electric shock as there had been rains and the area is a light pole construction site which may not have been completed yet.

Initially, Khao Yai National Park is coordinating with the responsible highway authority for details of the project. The park has also reported to the police and sent veterinarians to the area to determine the actual cause of death of the bull.