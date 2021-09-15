Wednesday, September 15, 2021

program

Khao Yai, a true sanctuary for wildlife

  • Home
  • »
  • program
  • »
  • Khao Yai, a true sanctuary for wild...

A herd of elephants was spotted in a field in Khao Yai National Park in Nakhon Ratchasima on Saturday.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation posted the clip on Sunday, saying the herd had spent more than three hours at the salt lick.

It also thanked visitors for cooperating and staying away from the area.

Here’s a clip of the incident:

Published : September 15, 2021

Related News

Rhythm is gonna get you!

Published : September 15, 2021

How plant-based food brand grew from local to global

Published : September 15, 2021

Robot wows visitors with calligraphy at World Robot Conference 2021

Published : September 15, 2021

Prachinburi-based soap company scents international success

Published : September 14, 2021

Latest News

SET Index rises on poor day for Asian stocks

Published : September 15, 2021

EIC revises down Thailand’s economic forecast due to prolonged third wave, weak stimulus measures

Published : September 15, 2021

Jab bus rolls out to inject hope for homeless and vulnerable Bangkokians

Published : September 15, 2021

"Bangkok’s ‘taxi graveyard’ now a veggie marvel"

Published : September 15, 2021

Share this article

Nation Thailnad
ABOUT

Category

    Copyright Ⓒ 2021 Nationthailand - All rights reserved.