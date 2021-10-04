Germany provides anti-Covid drugs

The Thai Government Spokesman Facebook page posted that the prime minister sent his regards to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.
He also congratulated Germany for a successful general election.
The page added that the Thai government will cooperate with the new German government to build a strong partnership between the two countries.
Published : October 04, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021
Published : Oct 14, 2021