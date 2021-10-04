Thu, October 14, 2021

Germany provides anti-Covid drugs

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha on Monday received Covid-19 monoclonal antibody drugs from Germany to treat coronavirus patients. He also held discussions with new German Ambassador to Thailand Georg Schmidt.

The Thai Government Spokesman Facebook page posted that the prime minister sent his regards to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He also congratulated Germany for a successful general election.

The page added that the Thai government will cooperate with the new German government to build a strong partnership between the two countries.

Published : October 04, 2021

